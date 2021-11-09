2022 Irish Open to take place at Mount Juliet

THE 2022 Irish Open will take place at Mount Juliet, the European Tour has confirmed.

It will be the second consecutive year that the Kilkenny venue will host the event, which will occur between 30 June and 3 July.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell all featured in the 2021 competition, with Lucas Herbert ultimately prevailing.

This year was the first time Mount Juliet hosted the event since 1995, though it was originally planned to take place there in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic prompted a switch to Galgorm Castle.

It was also announced today that from 2022, the European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour, with each event guaranteeing a minimum prize fund of $2million.

It marks the beginning of the new title sponsorship with DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company.