Dublin: 13°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Division 4 sides handed major shot at reaching 2023 Connacht SFC final

The 2023 provincial championships will have some intriguing ties including the clash of Tyrone and Monaghan.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 5:38 PM
3 minutes ago 1,251 Views 1 Comment
Tyrone v Monaghan will be a mouthwatering clash.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A DIVISION 4 side has a major chance of clinching a spot in the Connacht SFC final following the draws for the 2023 provincial football championships this afternoon.

The draws for all four provinces took place on RTÉ Radio 1′s Sunday Sport, with Roscommon drawn to face Mayo in the quarter-finals, and the winners will face Galway in the semi-finals.

That means that one of New York or Division 4 outfits Leitrim, London or Sligo will reach the decider, which in turn means that they will compete in the All-Ireland round-robin series.

Meanwhile in the Ulster SFC, the quarter-final pairing of Tyrone and Monaghan was the pick of the draw while champions Derry will begin their title defence with a quarter-final fixture against Fermanagh.

In the Leinster SFC, Dublin will take on either Wexford or Laois in the quarter-finals while Meath will square off with either Longford or Offaly.

Connacht SFC

New York v Leitrim [Quarter-Final A] and London v Sligo [Quarter-Final B] are the pre-determined pairings

Roscommon v Mayo [Quarter-Final C]

Galway v Quarter Final C [Winners of Roscommon v Mayo] – Semi-Final

London v Sligo v New York v Leitrim – Semi-Final

Leinster SFC

2022 semi-finalists Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath receive a bye to the quarter-finals, with one from Carlow, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow also receiving a bye to the last-eight stage.

Longford v Offaly [Round 1A]

Wicklow v Carlow [Round 1B]

Wexford v Laois [Round 1C]

Quarter-Finals

Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow

Dublin v Wexford/Laois

Meath v Longford/Offaly

Westmeath v Louth

Munster SFC

2022 Munster finalists Limerick and Kerry will be seeded to the semi-finals.

Tipperary v Waterford - Quarter-Final A

Cork v Clare – Quarter-Final B

Limerick v Cork/Clare – Semi-Final A

Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry – Semi-Final B

Ulster SFC

Fermanagh and Tyrone earn byes to quarter-finals, along with 2021 preliminary round pairing of Donegal and Down.

Armagh v Antrim – Preliminary Round

Cavan v Armagh/Antrim – Quarter-Final D

Fermanagh v Derry – Quarter-Final A

Tyrone v Monaghan – Quarter-Final B

Down v Donegal – Quarter-Final C

Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan – Semi-Final

Down v Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim – Semi-Final

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

