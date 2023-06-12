Tantalising draw for Irish challengers as McIlroy and Koepka collide at US Open

THE IRISH CHALLENGERS at the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles have drawn tantalising groupings as the first Major since the PGA-LIV Tour merger was announced prepares to get underway.

Shane Lowry will tee off at 3.40pm Irish time on Thursday alongside Tommy Fleetwood as well as 2016 US Open champion, and LIV defector, Dustin Johnson.

The third major of the season will also see 2011 winner Rory McIlroy begin his search for victory alongside Brooks Koepka, another LIV player, who finished seven shots clear of the Holywood native to win the US PGA Championship last month – a victory which saw Koepka overtake McIlroy’s haul of four Major titles.

Hideki Matsuyama completes that stellar grouping at 9.54pm.

Pádraig Harrington, the reigning US Senior Open champion, gets underway at 8.59pm alongside Keegan Bradley, while the Dubliner may also have plenty to chat about with LIV’s Phil Mickelson during their round.

Belfast’s Matthew McClean, the 2022 US Mid-Amateur champion, will start at 4.35pm with Waterford’s Seamus Power and Ryan Fox of New Zealand.