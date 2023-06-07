IRISH GOLFER PADRAIG Harrington has given his views on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, saying his country “thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996″.

He also said, in a series of tweets, that his country “sells military technology to Saudi Arabia” and the deal “proves sports washing works”.

Advertisement

“Looking at some of the replies, I’m trying to explain why this has happened. It’s hard to overcome the financial/business side of life when you are representing a group with many different backgrounds and morals,” he tweeted last night.

“My own country sells military technology to Saudi Arabia. So many other compromises. Yes this is sports washing and yes unfortunately it proves sports washing works. But maybe one positive, inclusion and trade has shown to improve and change countries involved for the better. My own country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996.”

Surprised that this merger has happened so quickly but not surprised it’s happened. Definitely in the financial interest of both sides. Definitely in the financial interest of the players even though some of those who gain will feel like they’re losing. Good for the cohesion of… — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2023

Harrington said the deal was in the financial interest of the players “even though some of those who gain will feel like they’re losing”. He added that the merger was “good for the cohesion of global golf”.

He concluded by saying that he did not negotiate when asked to join LIV.