IRFU confirm fixture details for Women’s Interprovincial Championship

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, which will be played across four weekend in August and September.

Munster won the delayed 2022 championship in January, but this year’s series has been moved forward to serve as preparation for Ireland’s WXV3 campaign in October.

The first round of games will see defending champions Munster travel to Ulster on Saturday, 12 August, while Connacht host Leinster at The Sportsground.

Leinster will then host Ulster at Energia Park on 19 August, before Connacht make the trip to play Munster.

On 26 August, Connacht and Ulster meet in Galway while Leinster face Munster at Energia Park.

The venue for the final will be confirmed by the IRFU in due course.

It has also been confirmed that the first round of fixtures will be broadcast live on the TG4 YouTube channel, while TG4 will then provide live coverage of all remaining matches on its main channel free-to-air, including the final.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship fixtures:

Round 1:

Saturday, 12 August:

Ulster v Munster, City of Armagh RFC, 3pm

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 5.15pm

Round 2:

Saturday, 19 August:

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 1pm

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm

Round 3:

Saturday, 26 August:

Connacht v Ulster, The Sportsground, 2.30pm

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 4.45pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, 2 September:

Final TBC

