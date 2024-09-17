12 for Cork and 11 for Galway as Camogie All-Star nominees unveiled

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS CORK lead the way with 12 nominees for this year’s PwC Camogie All-Star Awards, while runners-up Galway are next in line with 11.

The 2024 All-Ireland senior finalists share the Player of the Year nominations too, with Cork duo Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes and Galway’s Aoife Donohue in the running for the top gong.

In all, five counties feature on the 36-strong All-Star longlist, with semi-finalists Tipperary (seven) and Dublin (four) and quarter-finalists Waterford (two) also recognised.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate and Junior Player of the Year nominees have also been announced.

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Cork have two players shortlisted for the former, Lauren Homan and Emma Flanagan. The Rebels pair will face competition from Danielle Morrissey, having overcome her Kilkenny side by the minimum in the final.

There’s a change to the sequence at junior level, where one player from the All-Ireland champions and two from the runners-up are nominated for Player of the Year.

Tipperary beat Laois in the decider, with Tipp matchwinner Jenny Grace honoured along with O’Moore duo Clodagh Tynan and Aimee Collier.

The ceremony will take place in Croke Park on 15 November, with the 2024 PwC Soaring Stars and Manager of the Year winners set to be announced next Tuesday.

PwC Camogie All Stars Team of 2024 nominees

Cork

Amy Lee – Goalkeeper

Pamela Mackey – Corner Back

Izzy O’Regan – Full Back

Laura Hayes – Half Back

Hannah Looney – Half Back

Laura Treacy – Centre Back

Aoife Healy – Midfield

Ashling Thompson – Midfield

Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward

Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward

Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward

Katrina Mackey – Full Forward

Galway

Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper

Dervla Higgins – Corner Back

Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back

Roisin Black – Full Back

Ciara Hickey – Half Back

Aine Keane – Centre Back

Aoife Donohue – Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield

Carrie Dolan – Half Forward

Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward

Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward

Tipperary

Eimear Loughman – Corner Back

Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back

Karin Blair – Midfield

Róisín Howard – Half Forward

Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward

Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward

Eimear McGrath – Full Forward

Dublin

Emma O’Byrne – Full Back

Claire Gannon – Half Back

Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward

Aisling Maher – Full Forward

Waterford

Brianna O’Regan – Goalkeeper

Beth Carton – Centre Forward

PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year nominees

Senior

Saoirse McCarthy – Cork

Aoife Donohue – Galway

Laura Hayes – Cork

Intermediate

Lauren Homan – Cork

Emma Flanagan – Cork

Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny

Junior