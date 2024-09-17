12 for Cork and 11 for Galway as Camogie All-Star nominees unveiled

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS CORK lead the way with 12 nominees for this year’s PwC Camogie All-Star Awards, while runners-up Galway are next in line with 11.
The 2024 All-Ireland senior finalists share the Player of the Year nominations too, with Cork duo Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes and Galway’s Aoife Donohue in the running for the top gong.
In all, five counties feature on the 36-strong All-Star longlist, with semi-finalists Tipperary (seven) and Dublin (four) and quarter-finalists Waterford (two) also recognised.
Meanwhile, the Intermediate and Junior Player of the Year nominees have also been announced.
All-Ireland Intermediate champions Cork have two players shortlisted for the former, Lauren Homan and Emma Flanagan. The Rebels pair will face competition from Danielle Morrissey, having overcome her Kilkenny side by the minimum in the final.
There’s a change to the sequence at junior level, where one player from the All-Ireland champions and two from the runners-up are nominated for Player of the Year.
Tipperary beat Laois in the decider, with Tipp matchwinner Jenny Grace honoured along with O’Moore duo Clodagh Tynan and Aimee Collier.
The ceremony will take place in Croke Park on 15 November, with the 2024 PwC Soaring Stars and Manager of the Year winners set to be announced next Tuesday.
PwC Camogie All Stars Team of 2024 nominees
Cork
- Amy Lee – Goalkeeper
- Pamela Mackey – Corner Back
- Izzy O’Regan – Full Back
- Laura Hayes – Half Back
- Hannah Looney – Half Back
- Laura Treacy – Centre Back
- Aoife Healy – Midfield
- Ashling Thompson – Midfield
- Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward
- Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward
- Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward
- Katrina Mackey – Full Forward
Galway
- Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper
- Dervla Higgins – Corner Back
- Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back
- Roisin Black – Full Back
- Ciara Hickey – Half Back
- Aine Keane – Centre Back
- Aoife Donohue – Midfield
- Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield
- Carrie Dolan – Half Forward
- Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward
- Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward
Tipperary
- Eimear Loughman – Corner Back
- Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back
- Karin Blair – Midfield
- Róisín Howard – Half Forward
- Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward
- Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward
- Eimear McGrath – Full Forward
Dublin
- Emma O’Byrne – Full Back
- Claire Gannon – Half Back
- Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward
- Aisling Maher – Full Forward
Waterford
- Brianna O’Regan – Goalkeeper
- Beth Carton – Centre Forward
PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year nominees
Senior
- Saoirse McCarthy – Cork
- Aoife Donohue – Galway
- Laura Hayes – Cork
Intermediate
- Lauren Homan – Cork
- Emma Flanagan – Cork
- Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny
Junior
- Clodagh Tynan – Laois
- Jenny Grace – Tipperary
- Aimee Collier – Laois.