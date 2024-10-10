Champions Down lead the way with five spots on Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

THE 2024 TAILTEANN CUP Team of the Year has been announced, with winners Down earning five spots in the selection.

Pierce Laverty, Ryan McEvoy and Daniel McGuinness have all been included in defence along with Odhran Murdock in midfield and inside forward Pat Havern.

Tailteann Cup finalists Laois are also well represented on the Team of the Year, with Killian Roche taking up the goalkeeper position after kicking 0-13 in the campaign. Brian Byrne, Mary Barry and Evan O’Carroll complete the line-up.

Six counties in total make-up the Tailteann Cup team in what is the third year of the competition.

Rising Antrim star Kavan Keelan, Limerick midfielder Emmet Rigter and Naas and Kildare star forward Darragh Kirwan join the impressive Sligo contingent of Evan Lyons, Seán Carrabine and Niall Murphy.

“In just three years we have seen the Tailteann Cup establish itself in our calendar as a fantastic competition which gives competitive championship football to its competing counties,” said GAA President Jarlath Burns.

“Reaching the semi-final showdown at Croke Park is a realistic goal for the many and not the few, and the entertainment value of those games and that of the Tailteann Cup final between Down and Laois was exceptional.

“Congratulations to all of those who have been selected as having played an integral part in making the Tailteann Cup stand out and I know it is an honour that will be proudly shared by your families and clubs.”

Tailteann Cup 2024 Team of the Year

1. Killian Roche (Laois)

2. Pierce Laverty (Down), 3. Ryan McEvoy (Down), 4. Kavan Keenan (Antrim)

5. Daniel Guinness (Down), 6. Brian Byrne (Laois), 7. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

8. Emmet Rigter (Limerick), 9. Odhran Murdock (Down)

10. Mark Barry (Laois), 11. Darragh Kirwan (Kildare), 12. Sean Carrabine (Sligo)

13. Niall Murphy (Sligo), 14. Evan O’Carroll (Laois), 15. Pat Havern (Down)