Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Twickenham will host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup final.
Finalised

Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 to start in Sunderland and end at Twickenham

World Rugby and Rugby Football Union made the announcement on Monday morning.
0
71
21 minutes ago

TWICKENHAM WILL HOST the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup final, with Sunderland’s Stadium of Light chosen as the venue for the opening fixture.

World Rugby and Rugby Football Union made the announcement on Monday morning, after it had been confirmed in August which eight stadiums would be used for the tournament.

The Red Roses will open the World Cup at the 48,707-seater Stadium of Light on 22 August before the 16-team competition concludes at Twickenham on 27 September.

Twickenham hosting the final opens up the opportunity for a new world-record crowd for a women’s international to be set after the stadium welcomed 58,498 spectators for England’s victory over France earlier this year.

“Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 will be a generational moment for rugby,” World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said.

“The biggest, most accessible and most widely-viewed, its unstoppable momentum will reach, engage and inspire new audiences in ways that rugby events have not done before.

“The selection of Sunderland for the opening match underscores that mission. We want this to be a sports event that everyone is talking about, that everyone wants to be a part of and one that inspires young people to be a part of.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     