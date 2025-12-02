Tasty encounter between Armagh and Tyrone to open 2026 Dr McKenna Cup

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the 2026 Dr McKenna Cup have been announced with an intriguing tie between Armagh and Tyrone set to open the competition.

Ulster delegates unanimously backed the return of the Dr McKenna Cup in September after the pre-season football competition was dropped in 2025.

The meeting of Armagh and Tyrone will kickstart the revival at the Box-it Athletic Grounds on Friday, 2 January.

The other Round 1 fixtures will follow across that weekend of 3/4 January, with Cavan hosting Monaghan while Derry travelling to take on Donegal in Letterkenny.

Round 2 games will be played on Wednesday, 7 January, and the final Round 3 games will take place on Sunday, 11 January.

Semi-finals will then be played on Wednesday, 14 January at 7.30pm, with the final set to follow on Saturday, 17 January.

2026 Dr McKenna Cup Fixtures

Round 1

Friday, 2 January 7.30pm: Armagh v Tyrone at Box-It Athletic Grounds

Saturday, 3 January 6pm: Cavan v Monaghan at Kingspan Breffni

Sunday, 4 January 1.30pm: Donegal v Derry at O’Donnell Park Letterkenny

Round 2

Wednesday, 7 January 7.30pm: Down v Armagh at Páirc Esler

Wednesday, 7 January 7.30pm: Fermanagh v Cavan at Tempo

Wednesday, 7 January 7.30pm: Derry v Antrim at Owenbeg

Round 3

Sunday, 11 January 1.30pm: Tyrone v Down at Tyrone venue TBC

Sunday, 11 January 1.30pm: Monaghan v Fermanagh at Castleblayney

Sunday, 11 January 1.30pm: Antrim v Donegal at Cargin

Semi Finals

Wednesday, 14 January 7.30pm

Final