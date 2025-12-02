The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tasty encounter between Armagh and Tyrone to open 2026 Dr McKenna Cup
THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the 2026 Dr McKenna Cup have been announced with an intriguing tie between Armagh and Tyrone set to open the competition.
Ulster delegates unanimously backed the return of the Dr McKenna Cup in September after the pre-season football competition was dropped in 2025.
The meeting of Armagh and Tyrone will kickstart the revival at the Box-it Athletic Grounds on Friday, 2 January.
The other Round 1 fixtures will follow across that weekend of 3/4 January, with Cavan hosting Monaghan while Derry travelling to take on Donegal in Letterkenny.
Round 2 games will be played on Wednesday, 7 January, and the final Round 3 games will take place on Sunday, 11 January.
Semi-finals will then be played on Wednesday, 14 January at 7.30pm, with the final set to follow on Saturday, 17 January.
2026 Dr McKenna Cup Fixtures
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Semi Finals
Final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates for your diary Dr McKenna Cup GAA Gaelic Football Ulster GAA