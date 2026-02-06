Poll: Who will win the 2026 League of Ireland Men's Premier Division?

HERE WE GO. The return of Friday nights under the lights.
The 2026 League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division season gets underway this evening, with four games down for decision across the country.
Shamrock Rovers begin their title defence at home to promoted Dundalk; 2024 champions Shelbourne travel to Waterford; big-spending Derry City welcome Sligo Rovers to the Brandywell; and Galway United host Drogheda United out west.
Then on Sunday, it’s all eyes on Aviva Stadium as Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic go head-to-head in the first Dublin derby of the season.
Shamrock Rovers are the early favourites to reign supreme and continue their dominance, but Derry City laid down an early marker with President’s Cup success last weekend. The Candystripes have had a busy winter, underlined by James McClean’s return. Shels have recruited well too, with Will Jarvis’ return bringing huge excitement, while St Pat’s will hope to bounce back under Stephen Kenny.
It should be box office; another 36-game marathon of thrills, spills and drama.
As always, there’s one big question before it all gets going again…
Who do you think will win the 2026 League of Ireland Premier Division?
Poll Results:
Shamrock Rovers (1)
Derry City (1)
Shelbourne (1)
St Patrick's Athletic (1)
Bohemians (1)
Drogheda United (1)
Dundalk (1)
Waterford (1)
Galway United (1)
Sligo Rovers (1)
