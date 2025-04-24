Lyon to host 2027 European rugby finals

THE 2027 CHAMPIONS Cup and Challenge Cup finals will be held in Lyon.

The French city’s 59,186-capacity OL Stadium, home of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, will host the two deciders.

Lyon came out on top of a tender process which saw seven bids across six cities.

Dominic McKay, Chairman of EPCR, said: “We are delighted Lyon will be the host city for the 2027 Finals weekend. Following so many expressions of interest from across the world and given the high standard of all bidders, the decision process was extensive and challenging. We have no doubt that Lyon will host an extraordinary weekend of rugby.

“OL Stadium is a world-class venue, and we are proud to be part of its sporting legacy, alongside incredible events such as the 2024 Olympics and 2023 Rugby World Cup, and to contribute to the city’s rugby and sporting legacy.

“French rugby is in an incredibly exciting place, and Lyon has a great commitment to nurturing the sport and inspiring future generations. It is also a great destination, with cultural and gastronomic highlights for visitors to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming rugby fans from across France and the rest of the world to join us in Lyon for our EPCR Finals Weekend in 2027.”

French cities have hosted the Champions Cup final five times, with Lyon set to host the event for the second time, having previously done so in 2016, the year the stadium first opened, where Saracens beat Racing 92 to lift their third title and Montpellier defeated Harlequins to claim the Challenge Cup.

This year’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will be held in Cardiff, with the 2026 finals set for Bilbao.