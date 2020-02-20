21-year-old English striker among two additions to Waterford squad

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of 21-year-old English striker Will Longbottom ahead of their first home game of the 2020 League of Ireland season.

The Blues also confirmed that local youngster Jack Larkin has been promoted to their first-team squad, having been a member of the Waterford side that won the U19 SSE Airtricity League title last season.

Longbottom moves to the RSC as a free agent after he negotiated his release from Doncaster Rovers at the end of the January transfer window.

He made his debut for the League One club in May 2016 and went on to play 12 first-team games, scoring once. The Doncaster academy graduate also had non-league loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers, Halesowen Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

Larkin is a promising 19-year-old midfielder who was previously on trial with Scottish champions Celtic.

Following their 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening night of the new Premier Division campaign, Waterford will play host to Bohemians tomorrow evening.

