2,400 fans to be permitted into Croke Park for Division 3 football final

THE GAA HAS announced that 2,400 spectators will be permitted to attend the Allianz Football League Division 3 final between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park on Saturday [throw-in, 5pm].

A statement released by the association this evening confirms that the league decider has been designated an official pilot fixture for the return of spectators.

The GAA announced on Monday that a Division 3 final would take place this weekend after it was initially expected that the title would be shared between the counties on account of the condensed GAA fixture calendar.

The Faithful County get their Leinster championship campaign underway against Louth on 19 June, leaving this coming weekend as their only rest week ahead of the championship. Derry are not in Ulster championship action until 11 July.

“We are asking all of those who hope to attend to be mindful of restrictions that will be in place and to co-operate with stewards at all times while in the stadium,” a statement from the GAA reads.

“Social distancing will be in operation and patrons will be required to wear masks for the duration of their visit.

“We are also reminding supporters of the ongoing pandemic restrictions which still apply relating to pre and post-match gatherings and in planning journeys to and from the stadium.

“The GAA looks forward to welcoming spectators back to our fixtures in the weeks and months ahead and is working hard to ensure the safety of those who will be present at all of our venues.”

Tickets for the Division 3 final are available here.

