Eire Óg establish dominance with 31st county title in Carlow

THE CHANGING OF the historic guard of Carlow football was in evidence in the county final, as Eire Óg claimed their 31st title, beating Tinryland, 2-13 to 0-7.
Tinryland won their 15th title in 1981 and have not claimed one since. In that time however, Eire Óg have established themselves as the leading force and claimed a big one at Dr Cullen Park.
Tinryland came with a clear plan to restrict the Eire Óg attack, and it wasn’t until the closing ten minutes that Eire Óg – last champions in 2020 – hit the net with their two goals.
By the half time mark, Eire Óg were up by 0-4 to 0-2 and while they were never free-flowing, were well in control with ten minutes to go when Dunphy hit the first goal.
Elsewhere in Carlow, former Irish rugby international Sean O’Brien featured for his club, Fighting Cocks, in the Junior A final. They lost to St Mullins, 1-11 to 2-7.
In Sligo, Easkey sealed their fourth consecutive hurling title, with a 0-22 to 1-15 win over Naomh Eoin.
Four Roads claimed a 36th Roscommon hurling championship as they beat Athleague 0-26 to 2-12 at Waldron Park.
Robbie Fallon hit a goal in each half for Athleague but could do little to prise the Four Reads grip on the Mickey Cunniffee Cup.