9 last-minute Transfer Deadline Day deals that could yet happen

1. David Luiz to Arsenal

The defender sat out Chelsea training yesterday, and according to the Mirror, Chelsea are willing to let him leave for as little as £8 million.

2. Wilfried Zaha to Everton

The winger has been regularly linked with Arsenal this summer, though Everton could ultimately be the destination for the £80 million-rated player, who has submitted a transfer request, according to the Express.

3. Christian Eriksen to Atletico Madrid

Having reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United, The Independent report Atletico Madrid are the latest club to bid for the wantaway Tottenham star, whose contract is up next year and whose preferred choice of teams is understood to be Real Madrid.

4. Romelu Lukaku to Inter

Lukaku is currently in Milan negotiating a deal, as he looks to end a largely disappointing stint at Manchester United.

5. Leroy Sane to Bayern

The £135 million-rated Sane is understood to be keen on a move back to Germany, though the switch could be in jeopardy, after the player suffered a knee injury in the Community Shield that is worse than initially feared.

6. Inaki Williams to Man United

Man United are prepared to trigger the pacy 25-year-old Spanish forward’s £81 million release clause, according to El Chiringuito TV, with Lukaku’s expected departure set to free up some space in the Red Devils’ attacking department.

7. Paulo Dybala to Tottenham

Spurs have reportedly agreed a £65 million deal with Juventus for the Argentine forward, though the Independent are reporting the deal could down to the wire over complications regarding the player’s image rights.

8. Daniele Rugani to Wolves

According to The Times, Wolves may be about to add another impressive signing to their ranks, with Juventus reportedly happy to let Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani leave the club for £30 million.

9. Sander Berge to Brighton

The Mirror report that the Seagulls have made a £28 million bid for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, with the deal set to be a club record if it goes through. The Belgian outfit previously turned down a £22 million bid for the 21-year-old Norway international from Sheffield United.

