Romelu Lukaku on the verge of Man United exit

A deadline-day move to Inter Milan is looking increasingly likely.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 11:57 PM
8 minutes ago 129 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4756830
Romelu Lukaku pictured competing for Manchester United.
ROMELU LUKAKU TOOK a giant step towards joining Inter after his agent confirmed the Manchester United striker is en route to Milan.

Lukaku’s future has been one of the biggest sagas this off-season amid interest from Inter and Serie A champions Juventus.

Initially linked to Inter, Lukaku reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus until Paulo Dybala’s reluctance to move in the opposite direction scuppered a transfer to Turin.

However, Inter head coach Antonio Conte — who missed out on signing Lukaku to United in 2017 during his time as Chelsea boss — is now finally set to get his man for a reported €75.9million (£70m) plus add-ons.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello posted a picture to Instagram with the pair on a plane and the caption read: “Ready to take off…. direction Milan!!! @inter… we are coming.”

Belgium international Lukaku, who has acknowledged a desire to play in Italy, scored 12 Premier League goals in 2018-19.

The 26-year-old — contracted to United until 2022 — scored 15 goals across all competitions as United finished sixth in the Premier League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

