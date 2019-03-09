This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

8 exciting talents who'll lead the way in this year's Women's National League

We go again, with Wexford Youths eyeing three in-a-row in 2019.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
17 minutes ago 68 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4531429

IT’S BACK. 

THE Women’s National League (WNL) returns this evening and there’s plenty to be excited about as Wexford Youths defend their crown — and the seven other teams play the chasing game.

There’s heaps of talent on show in the league, from top to bottom, across the length and breadth of the country. From stalwarts of the game to the endless amounts of youth breaking through, here’s a few players — one from each of the sides — to keep an eye on.

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)

Kylie Murphy Kylie Murphy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Youths are chasing three in-a-row this year and if they are to achieve the remarkable feat, their captain in Kylie Murphy will be central to it all.

Pretty much everything on the field went through the skipper as the Ferrycarraig Park outfit did the treble last year, with her leadership around the middle the heartbeat of Tom Elmes’ side. An injury-free Rianna Jarrett is also an exciting prospect.

Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United)

Niamh Farrelly Niamh Farrelly. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 19-year-old had a stellar season last time out, and her star is only going to continue to rise in 2019 after making her Ireland senior debut in January. “She’s a really bright prospect,” as captain Áine O’Gorman told The42 earlier this week. “She’ll be key for us this season.”

With another retired Ireland star, Karen Duggan, by her side in midfield, Farrelly will thrive. In a star-studded team, she’s the ideal feeder of the ball to Amber Barrett up top.

Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)

Saoirse Noonan and Catherine Cronin Saoirse Noonan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Although out injured as her recovery from a cruciate injury nears its end, Noonan’s return to action will surely light the league up whenever it does happen.

The Ireland underage international was hitting her prime before the unfortunate injury cursed her progress; her endless goals hugely important for the Leesiders. Also a ridiculously talented Cork senior Gaelic footballer, another big year is inevitable for the dual star.

Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne)

Jessica Ziu Jessica Ziu. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 16-year-old has been making a right name for herself of late, rewarded with call-ups to Colin Bell’s Ireland squad after establishing herself as a regular in the Shels’ forward line. 

She had an impressive debut season in the WNL last year and while still an underage international, Ziu is destined for big things with her pace and eye for goal valuable assets to any team she plays on.

Erica Turner (DLR Waves)

Erica Turner Erica Turner. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It’s not often a goalkeeper makes these lists but the 2018 WNL Young Player of the Year most certainly deserves a place here. 

An Ireland U19 international, Turner has been instrumental for UCD Waves — now DLR Waves — since making the breakthrough to the senior fold. After their re-brand, her side face a tough test against the champions to start out but with Turner between the posts, they should fare well. 

Aislinn Meaney (Galway Women’s)

Tyler Toland and Aislinn Meaney Aislinn Meaney. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Meaney had a stellar 2018 campaign and will look to carry that form through to the new season. The NUIG student and Clare native made her Ireland senior debut last January and confidence from that filtered through to her league performances.

Still only 19, the midfielder is definitely one to keep a close eye on as the Westerners get up and running once again and hope to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.

Aoife Horgan (Limerick WFC)

Pipped by Shelbourne rising star Emily Whelan to 2018 WNL U17 League Player of the Year, Horgan has graduated to the senior ranks this season.

An Ireland underage international, she has buckets of talents and will more than likely lead the line for Dave Rooney’s side at Markets Field and beyond. Back-boned by youth, Limerick’s U17 team’s transition to senior will reap its rewards sooner rather than later.

Carla McManus (Kilkenny United)

After a superb 2018, McManus will lead the Kilkenny charge once again this year.

Another Ireland U19 international, her electric pace, accuracy and sublime finishing will be a severe threat for any opposition her side face. But after winning just two points last season and finishing bottom, improvements across the board are needed.

This weekend’s WNL fixtures

09/03 – Peamount United v Cork City, PRL Park, Greenogue, 6.30pm.
09/03 – Wexford Youths v DLR Waves, Ferrycarrig Park, 6.30pm.

10/03 – Kilkenny United v Shelbourne, The Watershed, 2pm.
10/03 – Limerick v Galway Women’s, Markets Field, 2pm.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Ireland look to defence for next building block against France
    Fit-again Ringrose relishing midfield match-up with 'freakish' Fickou
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    FOOTBALL
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    IRELAND
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take ODI series lead
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie