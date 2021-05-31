BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 12°C Monday 31 May 2021
8-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon joins Bohemians' backroom team

The Dublin GAA star is linking up with the Gypsies.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 31 May 2021, 10:36 PM
Philly McMahon (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN GAA star Philly McMahon is linking up with Bohemians, the club have confirmed.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner is set to work alongside coaching duo Kevin Long and Trevor Croly, after being appointed first-team performance coach.

“We are delighted to have him on board, we welcome Philly to Dalymount Park and we wish him the best of luck in his role with our backroom team,” the club tweeted.

It is not the 33-year-old Ballymun native’s first foray into soccer.

During Croly’s stint as Shamrock Rovers boss between 2012 and 2014, he was part of the backroom team, working as the Hoops’ strength-and-conditioning coach.

