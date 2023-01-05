9 Irish players who could be on the move this January

1. Michael Obafemi

The 22-year-old made no secret of his desire to leave Swansea in the last transfer window, with a deadline-day move to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley ultimately failing to materialise. Obafemi’s “frame of mind” was subsequently questioned by coach Russell Martin, and the striker has made just 12 Championship starts this season — six of which were in August — while he hasn’t featured at all for the club since November. You suspect this time, the player may get his wish and secure a move away, with the Clarets this week reportedly renewing their interest in the player.

2. Aaron Connolly

Still technically a Brighton player although he has surely played his last game for the Seagulls, Connolly has endured a largely difficult couple of years since bursting onto the scene with a brace on his full Premier League debut in October 2019 amid a 3-0 victory over Spurs. Similar to the one at Middlesbrough last year, a loan move this season to Serie B side Venezia hasn’t really worked out. It looks like the 22-year-old is now set for a return to the Championship, with Hull City set to sign the Galway native, though that move has yet to be officially confirmed at the time of writing.

3. Jason Knight

Derby recently said the 21-year-old was not for sale, though privately they may be tempted if the offer is attractive enough. Knight’s current contract expires at the end of the season, however, the Rams plan on taking up the option to extend the deal for a further year. Crystal Palace, Burnley, and West Ham have been among the clubs linked with the player in the past, but it remains to be seen whether he is keen to move instantaneously or sticks around until the end of the season at least to aid fourth-place Derby’s bid to escape League One.

4. Chiedozie Ogbene

The former Cork City and Limerick player was recently left out of Rotherham’s matchday squad amid talk of uncertainty over his future. Reports across the water have linked him with a potential move to Championship rivals Swansea City, possibly as a replacement for out-of-favour Irish teammate Michael Obafemi. The 25-year-old has regardless been in decent form so far this season, registering seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the relegation-threatened Millers.

5. Shane Duffy

A loan move from Brighton to Fulham at the start of the season has not worked out as well as the 31-year-old would have hoped. The Derry native has made just four Premier League appearances so far in the campaign, all of which saw him introduced in the 89th minute. His only start was as part of a disastrous 2-0 EFL Cup loss at the hands of Crawley Town. Therefore, you suspect another transfer is necessary if Duffy is to regain his place in Ireland’s starting XI.

6. Connor Ronan

There have been some signs of progress for Ronan this season. He has made the Wolves bench on occasion and was handed a Premier League debut as a last-minute substitute against Brighton in November. However, that remains his only top-flight appearance to date and he looks unlikely to figure significantly in Julen Lopetegui’s plans anytime soon. At 24, he needs to be playing regularly and after a fruitful loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren last season, Ronan will be hoping a similarly successful move can reignite his career this time around.

7. Tom Cannon

The 20-year-old forward has made excellent progress with Everton of late, notably earning a Premier League debut against Bournemouth in November and also featuring late on in their St Stephen’s Day loss to Wolves, although the youngster is unlikely to feature prominently for the remainder of the season, particularly with the Toffees having recently recalled Ellis Simms from his impressive loan spell at Sunderland. League One promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs reportedly interested in Cannon, who the Toffees are understood to be willing to allow leave on loan in a bid to improve his first-team experience.

8. Conor Masterson

The 24-year-old former Ireland U21 international has been limited to just one appearance off the bench in the Championship this season, as the centre-back was introduced late on in QPR’s 3-2 win over Watford. Last season, the ex-Liverpool youngster made 39 appearances in all competitions on loan, initially with Cambridge and then for Gillingham. Speaking to The42 in October, Masterson admitted he would have to consider his options if no first-team football with QPR was forthcoming, and that appears to be the likeliest scenario as he looks to secure regular game time.

9. Daryl Horgan

The 30-year-old winger is not always a regular starter for promotion hopefuls Wycombe, making 11 League One appearances so far this season. The Galwegian was not included in the matchday squad during his side’s 3-0 win over Peterborough. According to a recent article in the Argus newspaper, former club Dundalk are exploring the possibility of re-signing the Ireland international, who left them for a move to Preston at the start of 2017. With the player’s current contract due to expire at the end of this season, the prospect of a return to Oriel Park may prove appealing.