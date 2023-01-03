Ireland star Knight not for sale, his club insists

DERBY COUNTY have insisted that Ireland international Jason Knight and other valued members of their squad are not for sale this month.

The 21-year-old completed 90 minutes and won the man-of-the-match accolade on Monday, as Derby beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 to go fourth in League One, with fellow Ireland international Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick among the scorers.

The former Cabinteely youngster’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent times.

Derby’s financial troubles — the club were in administration before a change of ownership during the summer — coupled with their relegation from the Championship last season has led to several notable departures, with another highly promising Irish player, Festy Ebosele (now of Udinese), among those to have left.

Knight’s current deal with the Rams expires at the end of this season, but the club have the choice to extend his contract for another year, and after the Accrington game, manager Paul Warne said that Derby would take up that option.

EFL restrictions placed on the club owing to their recent financial troubles mean they cannot currently buy players for a transfer fee — though they are allowed to sign individuals on loan or a free transfer.

“If I sell Jason Knight or anybody, I can’t spend it,” Warne told reporters, when asked about the youngster, who has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season. “If I was a banker then that’s what I’d do [keep cash in the bank] but being a football manager I’d rather win games.

“I won’t invest in some hotel in Dubai or something. None of the players are for sale. It’s about trying to keep the group together and try to improve it. Knighty is up in the summer but we have an option on him which we will obviously take.

“That’s that out the window and it gives us a chance to try to convince him to stay if his performances permit that. If they are not good enough then I will always listen to offers for any of our players.

“But it’s about trying to keep this group together, trying to keep them fit, and trying to help them. If we can get two or three bodies in and make the starting 11 stronger, then great.”

Knight is one of five Irish players currently part of Derby’s senior squad, along with Hourihane, McGoldrick, Eiran Cashin and James Collins.