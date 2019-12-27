Rachael Blackmore's magical Christmas continues as A Plus Tard scoops Grade 1

Make it a double: Blackmore and de Bromhead win again. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RACHAEL BLACKMORE MADE it a hat-trick of Grade wins as she scooped another of the major prizes at the Leopardstown Christmas festival with A Plus Tard.

After winning both of Thursday’s big races, Blackmore got a pitch-perfect tune out of A Plus Tard to stun the well-fancied Chacun Pour Soi in the Paddy Power Rewards Club Chase.

Sent off the 4/1 second favourite, A Plus Tard downed Willie Mullins’ 8/15 favourite in a gripping battle, pulling clear in the final strides to win by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Friday’s other Grade 1 prize, the Future Champions Novice Hurdle, went the way of Abacadabras in the hands of Jack Kennedy for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud.

The impressive novice was a comfortable eight-length winner at odds of 10/11f, with pre-race market rival Blue Sari trailing home a distant fourth.

Leopardstown – Friday’s results

1. Leagan Gaeilge (33/1) 2. Theatre of War (20/1) 3. Takarengo (9/2) 12.35 - 1. Melon (5/4f) 2. Gallant John Joe (16/1) 3. Chosen Mate (11/1)

1. Melon (5/4f) 2. Gallant John Joe (16/1) 3. Chosen Mate (11/1) 13.10 - 1. A Plus Tard (4/1) 2. Chacun Pour Soi (8/15f) 3. Ordinary World (33/1)

1. A Plus Tard (4/1) 2. Chacun Pour Soi (8/15f) 3. Ordinary World (33/1) 13.45 - 1. Abacadabras (10/11f) 2. Heaven Help Us (25/1) 3. Embittered (5/1)

