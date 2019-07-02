This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hoops midfielder Bolger completes Cardiff City switch

The transfer comes after the 19-year-old’s loan spell with the club’s U23 side in February.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,661 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4707477
Former Shamrock Rovers midfielder, Aaron Bolger.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Former Shamrock Rovers midfielder, Aaron Bolger.
Former Shamrock Rovers midfielder, Aaron Bolger.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Aaron Bolger has completed his move to Championship side, Cardiff City.

The Ireland international, who had spent time with the Welsh club on loan since February, made the switch permanent on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has made 36 appearances in total for the Hoops since joining back in 2016 and made his senior debut against Cork City in the FAI Cup the same year.

His only senior goal for the club came against Drogheda United in 2017 and he will now return to Cardiff to link up with the team’s U23 side, for whom he has played since February.

Stephen Bradley’s side may also be set to lose more young talent over the summer.

James Furlong, the club’s 17-year-old Irish international defender, has attracted interest from London club, Fulham.

“James will have a decision to make,” Bradley told reporters after Monday’s win over St Pat’s.

“He’s a great kid. He’s worked really hard. He’s doing well, so obviously there’s interest. But whatever he decides will be right for him, it’s his decision.

If he keeps working hard, he has a chance.”

The Tallaght-based club have also been busy recruiting over the last number of days.

Cork City striker Graham Cummins will be available for the Dublin side after completing his loan move on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals in 13 Premier Division starts so far this season.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

