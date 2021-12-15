Aaron Connolly fails to impress on rare start as moribund Brighton lose at home to Wolves

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL STRIKER Aaron Connolly failed to impress when handed a rare start as Brighton slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Wolves, extending their winless run to 11 games.

With Neal Maupay absent, Connolly was given a first Premier League start of the season, but he was substituted on the hour mark without making a significant impact, admittedly hamstrung by a poor, lifeless performance from the rest of his team-mates. Irish U21 international Evan Ferguson – still just 17 – was named as a substitute though didn’t make it off the bench, while Shane Duffy missed out with suspension.

The game was settled by defender Romain Saiss’ first-half strike.

Saiss volleyed home a delightful pass from Ruben Neves in added time at the end of the opening period to give Bruno Lage’s visitors a first victory in five outings.

Albion, who have not tasted glory since September 19, were without a host of key men having battled an injury and Covid-19 crisis during a disrupted build-up.

Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu spurned a golden chance to equalise immediately after the opener but the toothless hosts faded and could have lost by a far greater margin.

Marcal and Saiss each struck the woodwork for Wanderers after the restart, while Daniel Podence wasted two excellent openings to give the away side daylight.

The narrow win lifts Wolves to eighth, with the depleted Seagulls slipping to 13th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.

Elsewhere tonight, Irish U21 international Will Smallbone made his first Premier League start of the season as Southampton and Crystal Palace shared the points in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into an early lead but James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja turned the game on its head with first-half goals in the space of four minutes.

Jordan Ayew had the final say on proceedings, however, when he ended his goal drought to equalise in the 65th minute and give both teams a share of the spoils following their eighth draws of the campaign.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney