Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

Aaron Connolly fails to impress on rare start as moribund Brighton lose at home to Wolves

Elsewhere, Irish U21 international Will Smallbone made his first Premier League start of the season in Southampton’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 9:47 PM
57 minutes ago 6,292 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/5631588
File photo of Aaron Connolly.
Image: PA
File photo of Aaron Connolly.
File photo of Aaron Connolly.
Image: PA

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL STRIKER Aaron Connolly failed to impress when handed a rare start as Brighton slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Wolves, extending their winless run to 11 games. 

With Neal Maupay absent, Connolly was given a first Premier League start of the season, but he was substituted on the hour mark without making a significant impact, admittedly hamstrung by a poor, lifeless performance from the rest of his team-mates. Irish U21 international Evan Ferguson – still just 17 – was named as a substitute though didn’t make it off the bench, while Shane Duffy missed out with suspension. 

The game was settled by defender Romain Saiss’ first-half strike. 

Saiss volleyed home a delightful pass from Ruben Neves in added time at the end of the opening period to give Bruno Lage’s visitors a first victory in five outings.

Albion, who have not tasted glory since September 19, were without a host of key men having battled an injury and Covid-19 crisis during a disrupted build-up.

Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu spurned a golden chance to equalise immediately after the opener but the toothless hosts faded and could have lost by a far greater margin.

Marcal and Saiss each struck the woodwork for Wanderers after the restart, while Daniel Podence wasted two excellent openings to give the away side daylight.

The narrow win lifts Wolves to eighth, with the depleted Seagulls slipping to 13th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere tonight, Irish U21 international Will Smallbone made his first Premier League start of the season as Southampton and Crystal Palace shared the points in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. 

Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into an early lead but James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja turned the game on its head with first-half goals in the space of four minutes.

Jordan Ayew had the final say on proceedings, however, when he ended his goal drought to equalise in the 65th minute and give both teams a share of the spoils following their eighth draws of the campaign.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie