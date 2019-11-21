Brighton hopeful of having Connolly back for Liverpool trip

THIS SATURDAY’S PREMIER League meeting between Brighton and Leicester City will come too soon for Ireland international Aaron Connolly.

The 19-year-old forward, who hit the headlines with two fine goals in a win over Tottenham last month, picked up a groin injury that forced him off at half-time against Manchester United 11 days ago.

That problem saw Galway native Connolly miss Ireland’s international matches against New Zealand and Denmark, having made his senior debut for the Boys in Green in October.

While he will play no part against the high-flying Foxes at the Amex Stadium, Seagulls boss Graham Potter is hopeful of having the teenager available for the trip to Anfield to face the league leaders Liverpool next weekend.

“Leandro Trossard rolled his ankle while he was away – it was more precautionary that he was left out of the Belgian squad,” Potter said during his squad update today.

“He’s trained with us and he’s fine for the weekend. Shane Duffy and Davy Propper are also back fine. Steven Alzate got back late last night, but he’s okay too.

Aaron Connolly will miss the game this weekend with the same groin problem from the Manchester United game, but hopefully he’ll be back for next weekend.

“Bernardo has been back in training this week, but the weekend is too soon for him.

“Adam Webster has a chance of being fit for the weekend and it’s a lot earlier than expected. He’s trained today [Thursday] and we’ll see how he is tomorrow [Friday]. We have good options in that area of the field.”

