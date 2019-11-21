This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brighton hopeful of having Connolly back for Liverpool trip

The Irish forward missed the recent internationals and won’t be fit to play against Leicester City on Saturday.

By Ben Blake Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 4:40 PM
44 minutes ago 656 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4901189
Aaron Connolly holding off Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.
Image: Rui Vieira
Aaron Connolly holding off Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.
Aaron Connolly holding off Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.
Image: Rui Vieira

THIS SATURDAY’S PREMIER League meeting between Brighton and Leicester City will come too soon for Ireland international Aaron Connolly. 

The 19-year-old forward, who hit the headlines with two fine goals in a win over Tottenham last month, picked up a groin injury that forced him off at half-time against Manchester United 11 days ago

That problem saw Galway native Connolly miss Ireland’s international matches against New Zealand and Denmark, having made his senior debut for the Boys in Green in October. 

While he will play no part against the high-flying Foxes at the Amex Stadium, Seagulls boss Graham Potter is hopeful of having the teenager available for the trip to Anfield to face the league leaders Liverpool next weekend.

“Leandro Trossard rolled his ankle while he was away – it was more precautionary that he was left out of the Belgian squad,” Potter said during his squad update today. 

“He’s trained with us and he’s fine for the weekend. Shane Duffy and Davy Propper are also back fine. Steven Alzate got back late last night, but he’s okay too.

Aaron Connolly will miss the game this weekend with the same groin problem from the Manchester United game, but hopefully he’ll be back for next weekend.

“Bernardo has been back in training this week, but the weekend is too soon for him.

“Adam Webster has a chance of being fit for the weekend and it’s a lot earlier than expected. He’s trained today [Thursday] and we’ll see how he is tomorrow [Friday]. We have good options in that area of the field.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie