Connolly back in the Brighton fold after personal issue is 'resolved'

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AARON Connolly is back available for Brighton, having missed the opening Premier League weekend for personal reasons.

The Seagulls earned a 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, with Shane Duffy putting in a man-of-the-match performance on his first league start for the club in over a year.

21-year-old Galway native Connolly was not in the matchday squad, but manager Graham Potter has revealed that he will return to the fold for this Saturday’s meeting with newly-promoted Watford as his personal issue has been “resolved”.

Brighton are missing the injured Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck as well as Joel Veltman (close contact to a Covid-19 case), however.

Connolly will be hoping to kick on this season after scoring two goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances last term.

