Promising 19-year-old Galway-born attacker joins League One leaders

BRIGHTON’S AARON CONNOLLY has joined League One leaders Luton Town on loan until the end of the season.

The news comes just hours after it was announced that the 19-year-old had signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club.

The Ireland U19 international has impressed for Brighton’s second team — scoring regularly and being named player of the month in Premier League 2 recently.

Connolly is one of three Deadline Day loan signings at the club, with experienced QPR defender Alex Baptiste and 23-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings also joining.

On Connolly’s capture, Luton’s interim manager Mick Harford told the club website:

“Aaron is very lively. He’s a threat off the back of defenders. He always plays on the shoulder.

“He’s a player we’ve really monitored over the last two or three months, kept tabs on him and watched him on five or six occasions and he’s one we are absolutely thrilled to get into the football club.

He’ll make the pitch big, he’s aggressive in his runs, he’s dynamic in everything he does, and he’s the right type for us. He’s the right age and hopefully he’ll come here and do well, develop and score us some goals.

“He’s got a bit of a niggle with his hamstring at the moment, so won’t be coming in until he’s fit. But when he does come in, we know we’ve got a handful on our hands and he’ll be a massive threat to defences in League One.”

On Twitter, Connolly added: “Very happy to have signed for @LutonTown on loan until the end of the season, looking forward to getting back fit and helping the club in whatever way I can.”

Connolly joins a sizeable Irish contingent at the club, which includes team captain Alan Sheehan, Glen Rea, James Collins and Alan McCormack.

Very happy to have signed for @LutonTown on loan until the end of the season, looking forward to getting back fit and helping the club in whatever way I can🎩 https://t.co/UMsoqXiNql — Aaron Connolly (@AaronConnolly_9) January 31, 2019

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.