Aaron Connolly joins Millwall on permanent deal from Sunderland

IRELAND STRIKER AARON Connolly has joined Millwall on a permanent deal from Sunderland.

The 24-year-old came up through the Brighton academy, and made his Seagulls debut from the bench in an EFL Cup tie against Barnet in 2017.

The Galway man’s first goals for the club came in three consecutive Football League Trophy matches the following campaign, before a double in a 3-0 win Tottenham announced Connolly’s arrival in the Premier League.

After two-and-a-half seasons of top-flight football Connolly joined Middlesbrough on loan and then made six appearances for Hull City before making his move there permanent in the summer of 2023.

Scoring eight goals in his first full season with The Tigers, Connolly then moved to Sunderland, where he scored against Millwall earlier this season, in November’s 1-1 draw.

Connolly will be available for selection for Saturday’s Championship visit of former club Hull.

Millwall’s director of football, Steve Gallen, said: “We’re pleased to bring Aaron into the club. When Alex (Neil) and I met him, we really liked his enthusiasm for what we want to do here.

“Aaron’s been a bit unlucky not to play a bit more at Sunderland this season, but that has given us an opportunity to get him in.

“Still only 24, Aaron has a lot of experience for his age. He is at his best when running at defenders and we hope he gets plenty of opportunities to do that with us.”