Mullen the match-winner as Derry defeat St Pat's

Derry City 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

DANNY MULLEN’S FOURTH goal of the season proved enough to earn Derry City a precious victory over St Patrick’s Athletic to move into third spot.

It’s six points from six over the Bank Holiday weekend for Tiernan Lynch’s troops who are just one point off the summit after statement wins over Shelbourne and the Saints at Brandywell.

St Pat’s went into the match on top of the table but slipped to fourth spot after this defeat – a sixth loss in their last seven visits to Foyleside.

Former Dundee striker Mullen has enjoyed plenty of success against the men from Inchicore having netted five against the Dubliners last season.

When Paul McMullan threaded a pass through to his fellow Scotsman, Mullen took a touch to round Joseph Anang before applying a neat finish from an acute angle.

Derry managed the game brilliantly after that and despite late pressure, the Candy Stripes defended stoically to ensure a second consecutive clean sheet.

St Pat’s started on the front foot and Anto Breslin’s left footed strike from 20 yards landed safely into the hands of Brian Maher who had put his team under pressure with a misplaced kickout.

The Saints had the ball in the back of the net on 17 minutes when Jake Mulreany headed Zach Elbouzedi’s inswing cringoss past Maher at the back post but the assistant referee flagged for offside.

Advertisement

Elbouzedi fired the ball past Maher from an acute angle but again it was correctly ruled out for offside, the winger mistiming his run in behind the City defence.

Derry's Ronan Boyce with St. Patrick's Anto Breslin. Stephen Hamilton / INPHO Stephen Hamilton / INPHO / INPHO

Duffy did well to find Adam O’Reilly on the edge of the box on 36 minutes and the Cork man’s initial strike was charged down before his follow up attempt from 12 yards was saved by the feet of Anang.

McMullan breathed a sigh of relief when his poor touch on the edge of his own 18 yard box presented Melia with a chance to dig out a shot but fortunately Maher was alert to the danger and saved well on the stroke of half-time.

Derry broke the deadlock less than three minutes into the second half when Mullen raced in behind Joe Redmond to get on the end of McMullan’s well-timed pass, touched it around Anang and slotted into the net at the near post.

It was a superbly taken goal from the Scotsman – his fourth of the season.

McMullan played an almost identical pass to send Carl Winchester through on goal five minutes later but the midfielder squared the ball to Mullen who was unable to get his shot away. Pat’s struggled to clear their lines and eventually it broke to McMullan whose strike was saved by Anang.

Stephen Kenny emptied his bench with Chris Forrester, Aidan Keena, Brandon Kavanagh among the attacking substitutions as the Inchicore men went in search of an equaliser.

The ball broke to Keena 20 yards from the Derry goal and he took a touch inside and his deflected strike almost caught out Maher but the keeper did brilliantly to hook it away from goal with his outstretched hand with six minutes to go.

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch. Stephen Hamilton / INPHO Stephen Hamilton / INPHO / INPHO

At the other end Boyce got a vital touch on the ball to send O’Reilly through on goal but Jamie Lennon did superbly to chase him back and eventually overturn possession.

There was five minutes stoppage time signalled by the fourth official and a nervous finale ensued for the home fans.

Derry were dangerous on the counter attack and sub Gavin Whyte did brilliantly to race into the Saints penalty area before picking out Liam Boyce but the striker couldn’t get a strike on goal and the chance was lost.

It mattered little as despite late pressure the Derry defence stood firm to make it the perfect Bank Holiday weekend and a second successive clean sheet.

There was a lengthy stoppage deep into additional time as a melee broke out involving some of the St Pat’s coaching staff who appeared to get into a scuffle with some of the home support in the Mark Farren stand.

It was a sour ending to a dismal night for St Pat’s who have now won just one of their last five.

Derry City: B Maher; R Boyce, M Connolly, K Holt, H Cann, S Ferguson (S Todd 64); P McMullan (G Whyte 74), A O’Reilly, C Winchester (R Benson 74), M Duffy (D Thomas 78); D Mullen (L Boyce 64).

St. Patrick’s Athletic: J Anang, A Breslin, J Redmond, T Grivosti (S Hoare 62), R McLaughlin; J Lennon, Z Elbouzedi, M Melia (B Kavanagh 75), K Leavy (S Power 73), B Baggley-Crowe (Keena 63), J Mulreany (C Forrester 63) .

Referee: Damien McGraith