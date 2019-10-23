This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newly-promoted Shels snap up former Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers forward

20-year-old Aaron Dobbs has penned a two-year deal with the Drumcondra outfit.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 4:34 PM
Aaron Dobbs will be playing in the Premier Division with Shelbourne.
Image: Shelbourne FC Twitter.
Image: Shelbourne FC Twitter.

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of forward Aaron Dobbs ahead of their return to the Premier Division.

The former Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers player has penned a two-year deal with the Drumcondra side, who ended a six-year wait to get back to the top flight last month. 

Ian Morris’ side secured their promotion following a 3-1 win over Drogheda.

Dobbs scored five times last season for Longford Town, who finished in third place in the First Division, and exited the play-offs after a penalty shootout defeat to Cabinteely FC.

He previously lined out for Shamrock Rovers and made his Premier Division debut for the club at just 16. Dobbs subsequently played on loan with Wexford FC before linking up with Longford.

The 20-year-old Dubliner says he’s “hoping for a big year” at Tolka Park.

I’m absolutely delighted to join such a big club,” he added, “steeped in history and back where it belongs in the Premier.”

“Since the moment I was contacted, I was excited to get here and delighted to get the deal over the line.”

Shels boss Morris says he’s delighted to have Dobbs, who also studies civil engineering, at the club.

“Aaron has caught my eye over the last few years, he holds the ball up well, has pace and is a really exciting talent.”

