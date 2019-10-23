Newly-promoted Shels snap up former Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers forward

Aaron Dobbs will be playing in the Premier Division with Shelbourne.

Aaron Dobbs will be playing in the Premier Division with Shelbourne.

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of forward Aaron Dobbs ahead of their return to the Premier Division.

The former Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers player has penned a two-year deal with the Drumcondra side, who ended a six-year wait to get back to the top flight last month.

Ian Morris’ side secured their promotion following a 3-1 win over Drogheda.

Dobbs scored five times last season for Longford Town, who finished in third place in the First Division, and exited the play-offs after a penalty shootout defeat to Cabinteely FC.

He previously lined out for Shamrock Rovers and made his Premier Division debut for the club at just 16. Dobbs subsequently played on loan with Wexford FC before linking up with Longford.

The 20-year-old Dubliner says he’s “hoping for a big year” at Tolka Park.

I’m absolutely delighted to join such a big club,” he added, “steeped in history and back where it belongs in the Premier.”

“Since the moment I was contacted, I was excited to get here and delighted to get the deal over the line.”

📽️ | New Shels signing @Aaron9dobbs says he is delighted to sign for a club "steeped in history" after making the move to Tolka Park. #WeAreShels 🔴⚪️



Watch here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Qla1Zh1tBG — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) October 23, 2019

Shels boss Morris says he’s delighted to have Dobbs, who also studies civil engineering, at the club.

“Aaron has caught my eye over the last few years, he holds the ball up well, has pace and is a really exciting talent.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!