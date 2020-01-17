Ireland U21 striker sent out on loan again as Scottish switch completed

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Aaron Drinan has joined Scottish outfit Ayr United on loan for the remainder of the season.

Drinan makes the switch from Ipswich Town, with his parent club announcing the news this afternoon.

The 21-year-old striker had been training with the Scottish Championship side this week, and will now spend the rest of the campaign at Somerset Park.

Cork native Drinan, who was brought to Ipswich from Waterford by Mick McCarthy in January 2018, spent the first half of this season on loan at Swedish second-tier side GAIS Gothenburg. There, he made eight appearances.

During his time with the Tractor Boys, he has been on the bench for a number of first-team games, but is yet to feature.

Despite his club’s relegation to League One for the first time in 62 years, Drinan continues to be cut adrift from Ipswich’s first-team scene by manager Paul Lambert and now faces another stint out on loan.

🤝 Best of luck to Aaron Drinan, who has joined @AyrUnitedFC on loan until the end of the season.



Enjoy your time up in Scotland, Aaron! #itfc pic.twitter.com/io3Ueixn8i — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 17, 2020

📝 | We are delighted to announce the signing of @IpswichTown and @FAIreland U21 striker Aaron Drinan on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/f1ZWsZVkTS — Ayr United (@AyrUnitedFC) January 17, 2020

“Aaron needs to play first-team football,” Lambert told the club website, confirming the player’s latest switch. “It’s important at the age he is that he is playing men’s football.

“I’m not a fan of U23s football. Young players will get more from being out on loan, taking knocks – dealing with the physical side of the game.”

Drinan has five Ireland U21 caps to his name, and made his return to Stephen Kenny’s squad in October for the first time following last summer’s Toulon Tournament.

