Aaron Gillane named on Limerick bench as Byrnes returns for Westmeath clash

AARON GILLANE HAS been named on the bench for Limerick’s Allianz hurling league clash with Westmeath on Sunday.

Gillane has not been involved in Limerick’s previous league outings in 2023, as John Kiely’s side travel to Cusack Park in Mullingar this weekend for the Division 1A outing.

Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes also makes a return for the All-Ireland champions as he has been named to start in his usual half-back position following a break away.

Mike Casey also looks set to return from injury as he has been included on the Limerick bench.

Limerick squad v Westmeath

1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Fergal O Connor (Effin), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Ronan Connolly (Adare) 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Barry Murphy (Doon) 9. William O Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cathal O Neill (Crecora/Manister), 12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen),14. Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon), 15 Peter Casey (Na Piarsiagh).

Subs:

16. David McCarthy (Glenroe)

17. Ciaran Barry (Ahane)

18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsiagh)

19. Richie English (Doon)

20. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

21. Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock)

22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

23. Aidan O Connor (Ballybrown)

24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

25. Oisin O Reilly (Kilmallock)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

