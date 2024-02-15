Advertisement
Aaron Hill (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Snooker

Cork youngster Aaron Hill, who stunned Selby, bows out of Welsh Open

The 21-year-old was defeated by China’s Fan Zhengyi.
56 minutes ago

CORK YOUNGSTER AARON Hill has missed out on a place in the last 16 at the Welsh Open.

Hill, who knocked out four-time world champion Mark Selby on Wednesday, bowed out after a 4-1 defeat to China’s Fan Zhengyi in Llandudno.

21-year-old Hill won the opening frame, but Zhengyi dominated thereafter with breaks of 80, 59, 97 and 79.

The Irishman earned high praise from Ronnie O’Sullivan after stunning Selby. “He fancies the job. He walks around the table like, ‘I’m here to win,’” O’Sullivan, who withdrew from the tournament, said.

Mark Allen, meanwhile, powered into the quarter-final with a 4-0 win over Robbie Williams.

