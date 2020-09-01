This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super-sub scores stunning lob to earn crucial win for Longford Town

Aaron McCabe grabbed the first of his two goals just three minutes after coming on.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 10:50 AM
28 minutes ago 441 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5192206
The ball sails into the Wexford net from Aaron McCabe's lob.
Image: Longford Town Twitter
The ball sails into the Wexford net from Aaron McCabe's lob.
The ball sails into the Wexford net from Aaron McCabe's lob.
Image: Longford Town Twitter

SUBSTITUTE AARON MCCABE scored a stunning lob as he grabbed a brace of goals for Longford Town in their crucial victory over Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last night.

McCabe, who was introduced in the 83rd minute, bagged the first of his two goals just three minutes after being sprung from the bench.

Following a booming clearance from the Town defence, the ball bounced into the path of the on-running McCabe outside the box.

Wexford goalkeeper Tom Murphy was caught off his line as McCabe unleashed an impressive effort to send the ball over Murphy’s head and into the net.

That goal edged Longford into a 2-1 lead after Sam Verdon initially put them in front from a first-half penalty, before Wexford equalised through a Conor Crowley free-kick on 75 minutes.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Longford then regained their advantage through that beautiful lob from McCabe, who then doubled his tally before the final whistle, scoring in the 93rd minute to secure all three points for his side.

That result sees Longford boost their promotion hopes as they sit in third place on the table, three points behind league leaders Cabinteely.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie