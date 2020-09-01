Super-sub scores stunning lob to earn crucial win for Longford Town

The ball sails into the Wexford net from Aaron McCabe's lob.

SUBSTITUTE AARON MCCABE scored a stunning lob as he grabbed a brace of goals for Longford Town in their crucial victory over Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last night.

McCabe, who was introduced in the 83rd minute, bagged the first of his two goals just three minutes after being sprung from the bench.

Following a booming clearance from the Town defence, the ball bounced into the path of the on-running McCabe outside the box.

Wexford goalkeeper Tom Murphy was caught off his line as McCabe unleashed an impressive effort to send the ball over Murphy’s head and into the net.

That goal edged Longford into a 2-1 lead after Sam Verdon initially put them in front from a first-half penalty, before Wexford equalised through a Conor Crowley free-kick on 75 minutes.

Longford then regained their advantage through that beautiful lob from McCabe, who then doubled his tally before the final whistle, scoring in the 93rd minute to secure all three points for his side.

That result sees Longford boost their promotion hopes as they sit in third place on the table, three points behind league leaders Cabinteely.

