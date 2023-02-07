Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (file pic).
Aaron Rodgers to decide on NFL future after 'darkness' retreat
The Packers quarterback told The Pat McAfee Show he plans to head into his four-day, four-night isolation soon after this weekend’s Super Bowl.
17 minutes ago

GREEN BAY PACKERS star Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday he plans to make a decision on his career after spending four days in a “darkness” retreat.

The Packers quarterback told The Pat McAfee Show he plans to head into his four-day, four-night isolation soon after this weekend’s Super Bowl.

“I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation,” Rodgers said.

“After that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision.”

Rodgers’ future is set to be one of the main talking points of the NFL off-season, with speculation he may seek a move to the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets.

The 39-year-old said retirement was also an option — but stressed no decision would be made until after completing his unorthodox meditation retreat.

“It’s a real thing, 100%,” Rodgers said of his possible retirement.

“That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future.”

Rodgers said his retreat would take place at an undisclosed location, with meals brought to him at regular intervals — his only contact with the outside world.

“It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts… just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do,” Rodgers said.

