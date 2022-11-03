Smith to leapfrog Carter as most capped All Blacks back against Wales

SCRUM-HALF AARON Smith was named in New Zealand’s team to play Wales on Saturday, when he will surpass Dan Carter as the most capped back in All Blacks history.

Smith, who will be playing his 113th Test, will link up with out-half Richie Mo’unga while Beauden Barrett has been named at fullback.

Smith is one of a number of older heads to return to the team after the All Blacks kicked off their Autumn Test Series with a laboured 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo.

Jordie Barrett has again been given the nod at centre, linking up with Rieko Ioane in midfield. David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown will provide cover.

Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece retain their spots on the wing. The front row of Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax is reunited in a tight five that has also welcomed back the fit-again Scott Barrett, the third of the Barrett brothers in the run-on XV.

He is partnered at lock by captain Samuel Whitelock in the absence of Brodie Retallick, who picked up a two-match ban after being red-carded for a shoulder charge in the Japan match.

Completing the forward pack is the loose forward trio of Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i and Shannon Frizell.

“Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge,” coach Ian Foster said.

“We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.

“Last year the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations but this time it will be closed. That will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players.”

Foster has also confirmed that winger Will Jordan will not take part on this tour due to a persisting vestibular issue.

Advertisement

New Zealand

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Sevu Reece

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Samuel Whitelock (capt)

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizzell

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Akira Ioane

21. Brad Weber

22. David Havili

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

– © AFP 2022