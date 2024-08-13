Advertisement
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (L) in action during Man United's FA Cup final success over Man City. Alamy Stock Photo
Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes move to West Ham from Man United on 7-year deal

The defender joined Man United from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019 and had entered the final year of his contract.
12.54pm, 13 Aug 2024
WEST HAM HAVE signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for a transfer fee reported to be £15 million.

The 26-year-old Croydon-born defender, who made 190 appearances over five seasons for the Old Trafford club, has agreed a seven-year contract with the Hammers.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London and I’m excited for what’s coming,” Wan-Bissaka said.

“I was born here and I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.”

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace for £50million in 2019 and had entered the final year of his contract.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players and push on from there,” he said.

“I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win and a group that has got each others’ backs through thick and thin.”

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten hailed a valuable signing given Wan-Bissaka’s Premier League experience dates back to his Palace debut in 2018.

“He’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to attract to this club while in the prime years of his career,” Steidten said.

“He’s an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly and who is superb in one-on-one situations. He’s versatile too, which is clearly another positive.

“He’s played over 170 Premier League games during his career so he knows the division inside-out.”

Press Association
