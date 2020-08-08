This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish international Jonny Hayes among Aberdeen players to apologise for flouting Covid-19 protocols

The players are self-isolating having visited a bar last Saturday, which forced the postponement of their game with St Johnstone.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 3:54 PM
44 minutes ago 811 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171088
File photo of Jonny Hayes.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
File photo of Jonny Hayes.
File photo of Jonny Hayes.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE EIGHT SELF-ISOLATING Aberdeen players, including Irish international Jonny Hayes have apologised to Derek McInnes and the Dons support for the “error of judgement” which led to Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone being postponed.

First-team stars Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson were all ordered into quarantine after two returned positive coronavirus tests following a visit to a city centre bar last Saturday.

Aberdeen was later placed in a fresh lockdown after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases linked to a number of bars emerged.

But a “furious” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also ordered the Reds’ trip to Perth to be postponed as she accused the Dons players of ignoring protocols agreed with the football authorities before the return to action was given the green light.

Now the players have released a statement apologising for their actions.

It read: “First and foremost we would like to apologise to every AFC fan, the manager, everyone at the club, the football authorities, the First Minister, all healthcare workers along with everyone else that has worked tirelessly around the clock to get the country, and in particular football, back up and running again.

“We, as a small group of players, made a huge error of judgement last weekend by thinking it was ok to visit a city centre venue together.

“None of us could have foreseen the escalation of Covid-19 cases in the Grampian area, nor did we deliberately attempt to flaunt or disobey government guidelines which we all must adhere to, or indeed the clear guidelines set out by the club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This was by no means a team night out as has been portrayed and while we attempted to comply with Government social distancing guidelines, we now recognise that our group of eight exceeded the number of households permitted to meet up.

“This was a genuine error on our part as professional football players, and in doing so, we have let our manager down.

“As players we appreciate our club has gone above and beyond to put protocols in place to protect us and it was never our intention to put that those jeopardy, or to put our team-mates or football staff at risk.

“As a player group, we once again apologise unreservedly to the fans, the manager, the board and all the staff at the club.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell say they are taking no chances with one of their players after he returned a false positive test.

The Steelmen said in a statement: “We can confirm that a first-team player tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, as part of our regular testing procedures.

“However following two further tests – one through the NHS and another through our private testing facility – he has returned negative results. The player has not shown any symptoms at any point.

“Despite this ‘false positive’, the player will be in self-isolation for 10 days as a precaution. He will be tested again prior to his return to training.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie