Rangers overcome Aberdeen to lift pressure on boss Philippe Clement

RANGERS EASED the pressure on Philippe Clement with a convincing 3-0 William Hill Premiership win over free-falling Aberdeen at Ibrox.

A section of disgruntled supporters led by the Union Bears, the club’s ultras-style fan group, walked out of Sunday’s 3-1 home win over St Johnstone in protest at the board and new chief executive Patrick Stewart’s public backing of their manager.

The atmosphere was close to normal again for the visit of the Dons and Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane fired the home side ahead in the 13th minute with his 13th goal of the season.

There were more anti-board banners held up by the Union Bears and in other areas of the ground in the 55th minute — symbolic of Rangers’ 55th and last title win in 2021 — to remind everyone of ongoing disquiet in the stands.

Leon Balogun headed in a second in added time before fellow substitute Cyriel Dessers scored a third to cut the deficit behind Celtic to 13 points although it would be foolhardy to believe a genuine title challenge is on.

Jimmy Thelin’s side were well beaten and have now gone 12 league games without a win after 11 unbeaten at the start of the season.

An injury crisis — especially in defence — had contributed to Clement’s troubles but there was some positive news with fit-again skipper James Tavernier and Balogun returning to start on the bench with the home side unchanged.

Thelin has added four players to his squad so far in the transfer window and the two most recent, Alfie Dorrington and Alex Jensen, started on the bench, as he also resisted the temptation to make changes.

Igamane should have scored in the eighth minute when he was put through by Vaclav Cerny but his left-footed dink escaped the far post after speeding past keeper Ross Doohan.

However, moments later, after defender Sivert Nilsen allowed a throw-out from the Dons keeper to go under his foot, Cerny pounced to cut the ball back to midfielder Mohamed Diomande and when his drive rebounded to unmarked Igamane, he calmly slotted the ball in from 12 yards for his seventh goal in six games.

In the 29th minute, after Diomande lost possession inside the centre circle, quick-thinking Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson went for goal and back-tracking Rangers keeper Liam Kelly clawed the ball back from under the bar before gathering.

At the other end, Doohan raced out to thwart Danilo after the Brazilian attacker was too easily played in by Ianis Hagi.

The first half ended with the visiting keeper producing a wonderful save from Igamane’s powerful long-distance drive just before Kelly grabbed a Kristers Tobers header in a rare Dons attack.

Nedim Bajrami replaced Danilo for the start of the second half and after the protest banners were held aloft, Hagi skimmed the bar with a 25-yard drive.

Bajrami’s drive just escaped Doohan’s left-hand post as the hosts kept a grip on the game.

Aberdeen were making no inroads in the second half.

Another Rangers chance came to nothing as Cerny drove a left-footed shot at Doohan when he should have attempted his effort earlier with his right.

There was more injury concerns for Clement when centre-back Robin Propper limped off in the 75th minute to be replaced by Balogun.

The visitors sensed they could snatch something from the game and began edging forward in the closing stages as nerves began to creep down from the stands.

Balogun glanced a Cerny corner against the post with five minutes remaining but in the third of seven added minutes, he rose to nod in a Clinton Nsiala cross.

Dessers, on for Igamane and linked with a move out of the club, then finished with a curling shot past Doohan after a long run to seal the win.