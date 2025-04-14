Jack Conan and Ryan Baird are injury doubts for Leinster's clash with Ulster

JACK CONAN AND Ryan Baird are doubts for Leinster’s URC clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (KO: 7.35pm, TG4, Premier Sports 1).

Conan will be further assessed this week for a minor shoulder injury and Baird will be further assessed for a minor calf injury, with a final decision to be made on their involvement later this week, Leinster have said.

Rónan Kelleher came through Friday’s emphatic win over Glasgow with no issues following his return from a neck injury and is available for selection once more.

Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell and Will Connors will all step up their respective rehabilitation programmes and a final decision will be made on their involvement later this week.

Advertisement

There are no updates on the fitness of Jordan Larmour and James Ryan.