Jack Conan. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Jack Conan and Ryan Baird are injury doubts for Leinster's clash with Ulster

Rónan Kelleher came through Friday’s big win over Glasgow with no issues following his return from a neck injury.
3.15pm, 14 Apr 2025

JACK CONAN AND Ryan Baird are doubts for Leinster’s URC clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (KO: 7.35pm, TG4, Premier Sports 1). 

Conan will be further assessed this week for a minor shoulder injury and Baird will be further assessed for a minor calf injury, with a final decision to be made on their involvement later this week, Leinster have said.

Rónan Kelleher came through Friday’s emphatic win over Glasgow with no issues following his return from a neck injury and is available for selection once more.

Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell and Will Connors will all step up their respective rehabilitation programmes and a final decision will be made on their involvement later this week.

There are no updates on the fitness of Jordan Larmour and James Ryan.

View comments
