Friday 9 December 2022
Ireland duo return to give Norwich City early Christmas present

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are back in contention to feature in tomorrow’s game with Swansea City.

Adam Idah (left) and Andrew Omobamidele.
NORWICH CITY’S IRISH duo, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele, are in contention to feature against Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow after overcoming their most recent injury problems.

The Republic of Ireland internationals are back in the frame for head coach Dean Smith after coming through a training camp in the United States followed by 30 minutes of action in a friendly with a Manchester City XI at St George’s Park.

Idah has managed just one appearance this season after suffering a set-back following a six-month lay off with a knee problem.

The Cork native required surgery back in February but was then ruled out again in September after a brief return.

Omobamidele, meanwhile, made a strong start to this campaign but was dealt a blow with the recurrence of a long-standing groin issue followed by a more severe ankle injury in October.

“The two of them played 30 minutes in a game last Saturday, both trained this week and both available for selection. They’re a big inclusion to this squad,” Smith said.

“We had a Man City XI we played against at St George’s Park, Tottenham unfortunately had to pull out. It was a good run out for our lads.”

The timing is ideal, with Norwich having four games before the end of this month followed by another five in January.

Should the pair come through that schedule unscathed, and maintain their fitness, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be hoping their form has them in contention to feature for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier with France in Dublin on 27 March.

