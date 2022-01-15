Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 January 2022
Idah: 'I was over the moon. To get a Premier League goal is what every kid wants'

The Irish international scored his first goal in the English top-flight today.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 8:15 PM
35 minutes ago 945 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5655896

norwich-city-v-everton-premier-league-carrow-road It was a day to remember for Adam Idah at Carrow Road. Source: PA

ADAM IDAH SAYS he was “over the moon” after scoring his first Premier League goal this afternoon.

The Irish international proved the match-winner as Norwich enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Everton at Carrow Road.

Idah, 20, impressed in a Player of the Match-winning performance in which he hit the back of the net in the 18th minute.

“I was over the moon to be honest,” the Corkman told Premier Sports, reflecting on his landmark goal afterwards.

“To get a Premier League goal is what every kid wants. To do it today and get the three points is unbelievable, to help them today was just a great feeling. We just need to keep this going and get as many wins as we can now.”

Idah’s goal triggered a simply excellent reaction from Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling, while his overall performance earned high praise from many online, including former player, manager, and current pundit, Chris Sutton.

“Adam Idah has so much potential, well played,” he tweeted.

Norwich manager Dean Smith also had some praise for the striker. “I thought Adam played really well today up front,” he said. “He has followed on the performance from Wednesday night, because I thought he was good on Wednesday as well.”

Although that midweek fixture ended in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham, today’s outcome was much more favourable as the Canaries ended a six-game losing run, recording their first win since 20 November.

The three points come as a massive boost as they look to avoid the drop.

“This is so big for us,” Idah added afterwards. “We’ve had a tough spell, to get the three points today is unbelievable. Look, a lot of people have wrote us off already, but we’re not far off it. We’re getting started now, we just need to keep this run going.”

Having also ended a nine-and-a-half hour wait for a goal with two quick-fire efforts in the first half, Idah is confident that the Norwich goals will keep coming.

“We’ve always been confident,” he stressed. “The Premier League is the toughest league in the world and it’s going to be tough at times, we just need to have that confidence and belief that we can score goals like we did today. We scored two goals in 92 seconds, we just need to keep this run going and we’re enjoying it now.

“There is pressure going into every single game, it’s the Premier League. There is pressure no matter what league we’re in. We’re in a tough position at the moment and we’re doing the best we can to get out of that. Today was great.”

Norwich sit 18th, one point from safety where Watford are above them.

The pair of top-flight strugglers face off on Friday.

