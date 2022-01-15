Irish international Adam Idah scores his first Premier League goal

ADAM IDAH HAS scored his first Premier League goal.

The Irish international hit the back of the net for Norwich in the 18th minute against Everton.

It came two minutes after the Canaries’ opener — an own goal — and it’s currently 2-0 at Carrow Road.

Adam Idah's goal 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/bpZWRoq5iL — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) January 15, 2022

The excited reaction of Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling was simply excellent:

🗣️ "GOODNESS ME! Norwich City fans are in paradise"



Adam Idah gives the Canaries a 2-0 lead against Everton 🐦 pic.twitter.com/EFiZFNs6zl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2022

Seamus Coleman is in action for the Toffees, with both Irish internationals in from the start.

Corkman Idah, 20, has enjoyed more first-team minutes for Norwich of late, having first joined the club’s Academy in 2017.

TWO COME ALONG AT ONCE YEAHHHHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/HohWiB0our — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 15, 2022

More to follow.