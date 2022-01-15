Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 January 2022
Irish international Adam Idah scores his first Premier League goal

The 20-year-old Corkman has sent Norwich into a 2-0 lead against Everton.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 3:29 PM
42 minutes ago 1,980 Views 4 Comments
Adam Idah celebrates scoring today.
Image: PA


Image: PA

ADAM IDAH HAS scored his first Premier League goal.

The Irish international hit the back of the net for Norwich in the 18th minute against Everton.

It came two minutes after the Canaries’ opener — an own goal — and it’s currently 2-0 at Carrow Road.

The excited reaction of Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling was simply excellent:

Seamus Coleman is in action for the Toffees, with both Irish internationals in from the start.

Corkman Idah, 20, has enjoyed more first-team minutes for Norwich of late, having first joined the club’s Academy in 2017.

More to follow.

Emma Duffy
