Derry take young striker on six-month loan from Reading

DERRY CITY HAVE signed English striker Adam Liddle on a six-month loan from Championship club Reading.

Liddle, an academy product who has scored six goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances for Reading’s U23s, had been on trial with the Candystripes last month.

The 20-year-old has reconvened with Declan Devine’s men ahead of League of Ireland kick-off on Friday night, when Derry will travel to Oriel Park to face Dundalk.

“Adam has really impressed with his attitude and desire,” said Devine.

“He went back to Reading to do some work before the end of his trial but he was really keen to return.

“He stayed in touch with us on a regular basis and despite his travel arrangements being badly hampered by the weather yesterday he was happy to travel overnight to get here.

Delighted to have joined @derrycityfc on loan can’t wait to get started! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nn2R1otAGm — Adam Liddle (@adamliddle99) February 11, 2020

“I’ve said many times that this is an extremely competitive league,” Devine added. “We need quality throughout the squad and he has been banging in goals for Reading’s U23s.

“We’re delighted with the players we have added this year and Adam is another lad who fits our bill. We now have competition for places all over the park and that can only be good for the club.”