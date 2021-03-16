BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 16 March 2021
Scottish-qualified former Ireland U20 switches from Ulster to Edinburgh

Richard Cockerill on new signing Adam McBurney: ‘He’s a tough and dynamic competitor with a lot of scope for development.’

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 11:38 AM
Next chapter: Adam McBurney (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

EDINBURGH RUGBY HAVE announced the signing of Adam McBurney from Ulster.

McBurney, 24, is Scottish qualified — his grandmother was from Cadder, Lanarkshire — but represented Ireland from U18 to U20 after joining the Ulster academy set-up in 2016.

A native of Ballymena, McBurney made significant progress in his early days at the northern province, and was rewarded with a senior debut in 2017 and his first senior contract a year later.

The hooker went on to make 35 appearances for Ulster, though fell down the pecking order of late.

“I’m extremely excited to sign for Edinburgh,” McBurney said. “It’s a great place and a club with very high standards.

“Over the last few seasons, the progress on the pitch has been extremely noticeable from the outside looking in, and it’s something I’m looking forward to being involved with.

“I want to be part of a very successful Edinburgh squad, take every opportunity I’m given on the pitch, show what I’m about and how I can fit into the values and good work Edinburgh have already been doing.”

McBurney will now contest the number two jersey in the Scottish capital, and learn from head coach Richard Cockerill, who earned 27 caps for England in the late 90s.

“Richard Cockerill was a world class player and is a world class coach. I still have a lot of learning in me. I hope to benefit from his experiences to bring the best out of me as a hooker.

“I’ve been in the same rugby environment since I was a kid and hope this change will challenge my ability to adapt, along with picking the brains of new coaches and players to develop my skills.

“I’d like to thank to Ulster for everything they’ve done to help me progress to where I’m at today.”

“We’re pleased to announce Adam will be joining our squad next season. He’s a tough and dynamic competitor with a lot of scope for development,” Cockerill added, as hooker Mike Willemse departs at the end of the season.

“He’s a good fit for us and – with Mike leaving – slots well into our stable of hookers at the club. He’ll bring a lot of energy, a bit of edge and is a hard worker. We’re looking forward to linking up with him and seeing how he can progress.”

