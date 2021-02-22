BE PART OF THE TEAM

Preston North End youngster O'Reilly joins Waterford on loan

Blues boss Kevin Sheedy has called the 19-year-old midfielder ‘a great addition’ to his squad.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Feb 2021, 11:22 AM
Adam O'Reilly lining out for Preston North End in a pre-season friendly with Cork City.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD FOOTBALL CLUB have announced that young Irish midfielder Adam O’Reilly has joined on loan.

The Cork native, an Ireland U19 international, will link up with the Blues from Preston North End until the end of June. 

19-year-old O’Reilly has been at the Championship club since leaving Ringmahon Rangers in 2016.

In December 2018, he made his first-team debut at the age of 17 — coming on late in the game against Aston Villa to replace Graham Burke.

“Adam is a great addition to the team already in place,” said Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy.

“We’re delighted to have him here and I think he’ll be someone that stands out over the coming weeks.”

Yesterday, Waterford announced the arrival of Wales Cameron Evans on loan from Swansea City. 

The42 Team

