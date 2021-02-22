Preston North End youngster O'Reilly joins Waterford on loan

Adam O'Reilly lining out for Preston North End in a pre-season friendly with Cork City.

WATERFORD FOOTBALL CLUB have announced that young Irish midfielder Adam O’Reilly has joined on loan.

The Cork native, an Ireland U19 international, will link up with the Blues from Preston North End until the end of June.

19-year-old O’Reilly has been at the Championship club since leaving Ringmahon Rangers in 2016.

In December 2018, he made his first-team debut at the age of 17 — coming on late in the game against Aston Villa to replace Graham Burke.

“Adam is a great addition to the team already in place,” said Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy.

“We’re delighted to have him here and I think he’ll be someone that stands out over the coming weeks.”

Yesterday, Waterford announced the arrival of Wales Cameron Evans on loan from Swansea City.

