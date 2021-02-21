Swansea City youngster joins Waterford FC on season-long loan

WATERFORD FC HAVE signed Wales U19 international Cameron Evans on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

The defender, who made his senior debut against Stevenage in the FA Cup last month, has come up through Swansea’s academy since joining the club at U9 level.

“We’re delighted to have him here,” Blues boss Kevin Sheedy said on Evans’ arrival, which is still subject to international clearance.

“He’s someone that has stood out to myself and Mike [Geoghegan, head of Waterford's academy].

“He’s got bags of talent and has the potential to make a big impact here.

“He’s played first-team football for his home club having grafted his way up from the academy.

“He has everything in his locker to make a huge impact over here so we’re really looking forward to see what he can bring to this squad.”

Swansea have extended Evans’ contract until the summer of 2022, and retain the right to recall him from loan this summer if required.

The 19-year-old captained Swansea at U18, U19 and U23 level before his promotion to the first-team squad last year.