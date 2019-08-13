This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French World Cup winner sacked by Marseille after 'skipping training to appear on reality TV show'

Veteran defender Adil Rami has had his contract terminated for ‘gross misconduct’.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 12:46 PM
Rami has 36 caps for France and won the World Cup in 2018.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

FRENCH CLUB MARSEILLE have sacked World Cup winner Adil Rami reportedly for ‘gross misconduct’ following a disciplinary procedure.

The Ligue 1 outfit gave no explanation for the decision, saying only that they had “decided to end the contract” of Rami, 33, part of France’s 2018 World Cup winning squad.

L’Equipe sports daily, citing a letter sent by the club to Rami, said he had been sacked for ‘gross misconduct’ after he skipped training to take part in a TV reality show.

The defender, former partner of ex-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, had been under investigation since he missed the training session at the end of last season.

Rami, who has played two seasons for the club, said he was injured but on the same day took part in the recording of French TV show ‘Fort Boyard’, which included demanding physical stunts such as a mud-wrestling match.

Rami TV show Rami (second left) taking part in the reality TV show 'Fort Boyard'. Source: YouTube

In July club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud told Rami he needed to think deeply about “his obligations as a player especially as a world champion”.

The previous month, Rami hit the headlines when US celebrity Anderson revealed the pair had broken up following a high-profile two-year relationship.

Pamela Anderson And Adil Rami Split Rami with Pamela Anderson. Source: Piovanotto Marco/ABACA

Over the summer Rami was left out of Marseille’s pre-season tour to the United States and dropped from the club’s opening match of the season on Saturday under new coach Andre Villas-Boas, a 2-0 defeat to Reims.

© – AFP 2019

