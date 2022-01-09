Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers' Lopes helps Cape Verde to opening AFCON win, hosts Cameroon also off the mark

Dublin-born Lopes played 90 minutes for the island nation as they saw off 10-man Ethiopia.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 11:15 PM
Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes.
Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ROBERTO LOPES’ CAPE Verde are sitting pretty alongside hosts Cameroon atop Group A at the African Cup of Nations after opening victories over Ethiopia and Burkino Faso respectively.

Dublin-born Shamrock Rovers defender Lopes, who qualifies to play for Cape Verde through his father, impressed over 90 minutes for the island country as they overcame a 10-man Ethiopia.

Ethiopia defender Yared Bayeh was sent off following a VAR review just 12 minutes in for a foul on Julio Tavares, who scored the game’s only goal just before half-time.

Tavares found the net with a diving header following a brilliant pull-back by Garry Rodrigues at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, which also earlier hosted Cameroon’s 2-1 victory over Burkino Faso.

Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace of penalties to secure the win against the 2013 runners-up, who on the eve of this year’s tournament lost coach Kamou Malo and several players to positive Covid tests. Assistant coach Firmin Sanou took charge in Malo’s stead.

Gustavo Sangare gave Burkino Faso an early lead at the 60,000-capacity arena — which is currently permitted to admit 60% of its capacity (or 80% when Cameroon play) in line with local public-health restrictions.

Aboubakar equalised from the spot five minutes before the break following a foul by Bertrand Traore on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Aboubakar, formerly of Porto but now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, scored what transpired to be the winner moments later and was denied a hat-trick by an offside flag in the second half.

Cape Verde will play Burkino Faso on Thursday evening, hours after Cameroon take on Ethiopia.

