Roberto Lopes' Cape Verde to face Sadio Mane and Senegal in AFCON last-16

THE LINE-UP for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been finalised, with Roberto Lopes and Cape Verde set to face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the last-16.
A 1-1 draw with hosts Cameroon – in which Dublin-born Lopes of Shamrock Rovers was Man of the Match – along with results elsewhere earned Cape Verde safe progress as one of the best-ranked third-placed sides.
Elsewhere, the hosts will face surprise package Comoros, while the impressive Nigeria – joint favourites to win the tournament along with Senegal – will play Tunisia, who have been decimated by Covid-19. They were denied the services of 12 players – including star player Wabi Khazri – on the eve of today’s game with tournament debutants Gambia and were beaten 1-0. They progress as one of the best third-placed sides and will have to face Nigeria in the last-16, the only side to win all three of their group games.
Mali finished top of Group F after a 2-0 win over west African neighbours Mauritania in the late game in Douala, with Massadio Haidara giving them a second-minute lead before Ibrahima Kone added a penalty early in the second half.
It was a third successful penalty in as many games for Norway-based striker Kone, as Mauritania go home without a point or a goal. They progress to face Equatorial Guinea.
Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will have to beat Ivory Coast to progress to the quarter-finals, a side who beat and eliminated holders Algeria earlier today.
AFCON last-16 fixtures
Sunday, Jan 23
Burkina Faso v Gabon, Limbe, 1600
Nigeria v Tunisia, Garoua, 1900
Monday, Jan 24
Guinea v Gambia, Bafoussam, 1600
Cameroon v Comoros, Yaounde (Olembe), 1900
Tuesday, Jan 25
Senegal v Cape Verde, Bafoussam, 1600
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Morocco v Malawi, Yaounde (Ahmadou Ahidjo), 1900
Wednesday, Jan 26
Ivory Coast v Egypt, Douala, 1600
Mali v Equatorial Guinea, Limbe, 1900
With reporting from AFP
COMMENTS