Thursday 20 January 2022
Roberto Lopes' Cape Verde to face Sadio Mane and Senegal in AFCON last-16

Elsewhere, Tunisia will face in-form Nigeria while Mo Salah’s Egypt will play Ivory Coast.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 9:39 PM
THE LINE-UP for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been finalised, with Roberto Lopes and Cape Verde set to face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the last-16. 

A 1-1 draw with hosts Cameroon – in which Dublin-born Lopes of Shamrock Rovers was Man of the Match – along with results elsewhere earned Cape Verde safe progress as one of the best-ranked third-placed sides. 

Elsewhere, the hosts will face surprise package Comoros, while the impressive Nigeria – joint favourites to win the tournament along with Senegal – will play Tunisia, who have been decimated by Covid-19. They were denied the services of 12 players – including star player Wabi Khazri – on the eve of today’s game with tournament debutants Gambia and were beaten 1-0. They progress as one of the best third-placed sides and will have to face Nigeria in the last-16, the only side to win all three of their group games. 

Mali finished top of Group F after a 2-0 win over west African neighbours Mauritania in the late game in Douala, with Massadio Haidara giving them a second-minute lead before Ibrahima Kone added a penalty early in the second half.

It was a third successful penalty in as many games for Norway-based striker Kone, as Mauritania go home without a point or a goal. They progress to face Equatorial Guinea. 

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will have to beat Ivory Coast to progress to the quarter-finals, a side who beat and eliminated holders Algeria earlier today. 

AFCON last-16 fixtures 

Sunday, Jan 23

Burkina Faso v Gabon, Limbe, 1600

Nigeria v Tunisia, Garoua, 1900

Monday, Jan 24

Guinea v Gambia, Bafoussam, 1600

Cameroon v Comoros, Yaounde (Olembe), 1900

Tuesday, Jan 25

Senegal v Cape Verde, Bafoussam, 1600

Morocco v Malawi, Yaounde (Ahmadou Ahidjo), 1900

Wednesday, Jan 26

Ivory Coast v Egypt, Douala, 1600

Mali v Equatorial Guinea, Limbe, 1900

With reporting from AFP

