Mark O'Connor and Oisin Mullin to feature in AFL Grand Final

MARK O’Connor starts for Geelong Cats in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final against Brisbane Lions.

Oisin Mullin is also set to feature for Geelong as an interchange, with Darragh Joyce an emergency for Brisbane.

Advertisement

O’Connor is named at half-back for his third Grand Final, after featuring in Geelong’s last success in 2022 and previously in 2020.

The Kerryman is aiming to become the first Irish player to win the AFL Premiership twice. Mayo’s Mullin is set to appear in his first final.

Brisbane are the holders, having followed up their 2023 decider defeat with glory last season.

Conor McKenna is also on the books of Brisbane, but the Tyrone All-Ireland winner does not feature in the matchday squad where Kilkenny’s Joyce is listed as emergency cover.

First bounce on Saturday at the MCG is 5.30am Irish time.