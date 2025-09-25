Advertisement
More Stories
Mark O'Connor and Oisin Mullin (pictured in Geelong's recent game against Brisbane Lions). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTeam news

Mark O'Connor and Oisin Mullin to feature in AFL Grand Final

Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions have named their teams.
10.30am, 25 Sep 2025

MARK O’Connor starts for Geelong Cats in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final against Brisbane Lions.

Oisin Mullin is also set to feature for Geelong as an interchange, with Darragh Joyce an emergency for Brisbane.

O’Connor is named at half-back for his third Grand Final, after featuring in Geelong’s last success in 2022 and previously in 2020.

The Kerryman is aiming to become the first Irish player to win the AFL Premiership twice. Mayo’s Mullin is set to appear in his first final.

Brisbane are the holders, having followed up their 2023 decider defeat with glory last season.

Conor McKenna is also on the books of Brisbane, but the Tyrone All-Ireland winner does not feature in the matchday squad where Kilkenny’s Joyce is listed as emergency cover.

First bounce on Saturday at the MCG is 5.30am Irish time.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 10.08.47

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 10.09.35

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie